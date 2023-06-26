This is why the Tories are set to get hammered

I mean, this is quite striking, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/KUVtaNueBi — JWExTheSpa (@SpaJw) June 26, 2023

If anyone needed convincing of lack of commitment by the Tories to the NHS then the FT chart above sets it out. The sheer numbers on NHS England’s waiting lists highlights that many are having to put up with their medical conditions for longer because of the failure of every Tory government since GE2019 to put the resources.

I have a serious medical condition that causes me ongoing pain and discomfort and this last weekend I was in hospital for a private operation. It cost a huge amount of money but anything that could ease the conditions was worth every penny.

I’m fortunate to have had the resources to do this but many, millions of people simply don’t have that option. They have to suffer for prolonged periods because of what the Tories have done since they came to power.

It does mean, of course, that when I die my estate will be less valuable and there will not be the same level of inheritance tax going to government coffers.

Mike Smithson