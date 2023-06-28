Would a new Tory leader save a number of seats?

Wikipedia GB polling chart

Could Sunak be ousted before the election?

On some seat projections based on current polls then maybe 150 Conservative MPs could be ousted at the general election. That would be in excess of the 146 MPs that went down when Tony Blair’s New LAB came in at GE1997.

Yet in spite of his dire political situation, we don’t read any reports of plots against Sunak or suggestions that maybe another Tory leader could be put in place. The party seems resigned to defeat and years and maybe decades in opposition.

How long will this last? Is there any way that this could be changed? I have been following this over the past few days and there is little doubt in my mind that Sunak has not been the force that his party expected when he became leader in October last year. He’s not a great orator and all his appearances including PMQs seem to be him repeating a series of points that he has pre-prepared and repeats word for word.

His recent interview with Laura Kunnesbeg was very poor and he even makes Starmer look good. She challenged him strongly on his NHS claims which he fumbled over.

At the right odds it might be worth betting that he won’t be the election leader.

Mike Smithson

Note. I am still recovering from my spinal operation on Sunday and my PB posting is less than usual.