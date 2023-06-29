LAB majority hits new high in the general election betting

Smarkets

Given the way that almost all of the polls have moved even more away from the Tories in recent weeks, it is hard to argue that punters have got this wrong.

My main worry about this bet is that there it still time for the Tories to decide to change leader and I do believe that Penny Mardaunt would be far more voter-friendly option for the election.

The current big idea by the Tories is to attack Starmer for being a “North London Lawyer”. I don’t quite see how that gains voters.

This Tweet, I’d suggest, is very damaging to Sunak.

'North London lawyer' Keir Starmer took the train



'Yorkshire Millionaire' Rishi Sunak would have taken a helicopter ride. https://t.co/C1KBzp6Arg — ProudGranny24 (@ProudGranny24) June 29, 2023

Mike Smithson