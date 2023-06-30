The Rwanda policy just reinforces negative views of the Tories

Fiona Bruce repeatedly asks if ANYONE in the Conservative majority audience supports the Rwanda plan, no one puts their hand up.



Helen Whately then gives her second car crash monologue of the evening #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/SsAVuAE8oP — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 29, 2023

"How do you sleep at night when you're trying to put refugee children on a plane to Rwanda?"@DrRosena to Helen Whateley #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/vAz8oFrTZ0 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 29, 2023

This looks like a massive misjudgment by Sunak

Maybe it is because of his own family background but I think Sunak is at his weakest when dealing with immigration issues. It is as though he feels he has to show how tough he is even though the public is much more likely to take a more liberal view.

The latest court decision puts him a quandary and it is hard to see a resolution now before the general election. I would argue that all this ill-thought-out move has achieved is to reinforce the notion of the “nasty Tories”.

My guess is that this will go down terribly in the blue wall and will be used a lot by the LDs and LAB.

Mike Smithson