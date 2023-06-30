Time is running out for Rishi to turn this round

Wikpedia

We are now seeing quite a lot of polls with the Tories 20% or more behind Labour and, of course, time is running out.

The election is almost certain to take place next year and unless there is a sea-change in public opinion the Tories will be leaving Number 10.

One thing that Sunak has that could be crucial is the ability to choose the election date. My guess is that he’ll hope for an early summer election a few weeks after the local elections in May. If the polls remain as bad for the Tories as they are at the moment he’ll defer until the autumn.

The PM’s big hope is that something could turn this round but it is very hard to see what.

Mike Smithson