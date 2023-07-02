Rishi’s summer and autumn of discontent

Uh Oh….Is Rishi Sunak facing another byelection?



Sleaze buster report into shamed MP Chris Pincher expected to drop within days…



If it finds against him, he is likely to be suspended from Parliament triggering a byelectionhttps://t.co/zWoQqdI3c9 — Kate Ferguson (@kateferguson4) July 1, 2023

It is possible that a plethora of by election defeats in supposedly safe seats could see Sunak ousted before the next election, we could see three of these defeats later on this month and we could see a fourth soon. As the tweet above indicates Chris Pincher’s behaviour will be severely reprimanded.

Majority wise Tamworth is a smaller numerical majority than Selby & Ainsty it would actually need a larger swing than Selby & Ainsty to see the Tories ousted but I wonder if Pincher’s reprehensible behaviour might see a a larger swing here than in Selby & Ainsty.

One thing the Tories do have to their advantage, a plethora of activists in Staffordshire, as the county is exclusively MPs from the Tory party such as hard working MPs like Aaron Bell plus Titans like Sir Gavin Williamson, Sir Bill Cash, Sir Michael Fabricant, and Jonathan Gullis who would be willing to campaign in the by election.

So far Sunak is reminding us how he lost to Liz Truss, who in turn lost to a lettuce, but political authority is a bit like virginity, once it is gone it is very hard to get back. Starmer is proving to be a lucky general whereas Sunak is anything but.

TSE