Can the LDs become the third party once again?

An interesting element of the next election on which Ladbrokes have a market is whether the LDs can win more seats than the SNP. The bookie rates this being the case as being tighter than evens.

The party had been the third in number of MPs for many decades until GE2015 at the end of the coalition when its seat total was reduced to single figures. At the same time the SNP, in the aftermath of the IndyRef took 56 of the 59 Scottish seats.

During this parliament, the LDs have a net gain of three seats in Westminster by-elections and there are hopes for Honiton and Tiverton a fortnight on Thursday. At the same time we could be witnessing a big reduction in support for the SNP. In the most recent Scotland-only poll Scottish LAB was running neck and neck with the SNP. All this points to a big reduction in the number of MPs the party is likely to have after the next election.

The third party at Westminster is allowed two questions every week at PMQs. The fourth party gets one every five weeks so this is very important.

I would rate the LDs chances at about evens.

Mike Smithson