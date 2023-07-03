Mortgage payments increasingly becoming a big issue

You may or may not like its politics but the @spectator consistently comes up with some great charts. This one's on mortgage (un)affordability over time. pic.twitter.com/mMQfNBH3Q5 — Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) July 3, 2023

Not quite the worst but getting close

This chart from the Spectator sets out what is increasingly becoming a problem for Sunak’s government and unless there is an easing ahead of the election the Tory seat losses could be very high indeed.

Making historical comparisons is always tricky and I like the approach here – how it impacts on first-time buyers.

Sunak will be hoping for something to change between now and election day whenever he decides to call it. On the face of it you would expect this to have an impact on house prices.

Mike Smithson