The concerns of LAB voters compared with CON ones

I find the above chart absolutely fascinating particularly when there is a large divergence between the parties.

Whille the economy tops for both parties healthcare is so much more important to LAB ones than Tories. It is the reverse with immigration which Tories rate significantly more.

Other areas of difference include housing, the environment and Britain leaving the EU. For LAB voters the latter barely registers.

You can see how this will underpin the general election campaigns

It is important to note that, of course, there are more LAB voters with Statmer’s party retaining its 18% lead.

Mike Smithson