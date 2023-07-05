The betting money goes on 4 CON by-election losses

Smarkets latest price

There’s now only a fortnight’s campaigning left in the three July 20th by-elections where the Tories are defending all the seats. Mid Beds might have a betting market but so far Nadine Dorries is not resigning although nearly a month ago she said she was going with immediate effect.

Her delayed resignation has become something of an issue in the seat and this hasn’t helped the Tory cause. You don’t go public like Dorries did with her June 9th “resignation” unless you mean it. I still think she might still be there until the general election.

If Nadine does quit then the money so far has gone on an LD victory even though Davey’s party was in third place at GE2019. There has been a mid Beds poll that had LAB well ahead and if the LD and LAB do slug it out then maybe it could be a CON hold.

Mike Smithson