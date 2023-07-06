July 20th – the worst by-election day for the Tories ever?

In Somerton and Froome the party is defending a general election margin of 29.6% while In Selby the Tory general election margin was 35.7%. Even in Johnson’s old seat of Uxbridge the general election majority was over 15%.

Step forward to a fortnight tonight then all three could have been lost by the Tories. The betting markets have virtually written off Tory holds in Somerton and Uxbridge with Selby being the most competitive.

What struck me is that if all three seats flipped then this could be the worse by-election night for the Tories ever.

I’ve not been able to find a by-election day when three Tory seats were lost. Can any PBer help?

Mike Smithson