Meanwhile Dorries STILL hasn’t resigned

Mid-Beds – the by-election that will never be?

It was on June 9th that Mid-Beds MP Nadine Dorries announced that she was stepping down as an MP “with immediate effect”.

A short time later she learned that the House of Lords committee that advises the PM in these matters had turned down a proposal by Boris Johnson in his resignation honours that she should be a peer.

Since then several weeks have gone by and still Nadine clings on to being an MP. The only way a by-election could be triggered is by a vacancy being created in the seat which means she has to quit.

The LDs who rather fancy their chances in her seat have been working hard in the expectation that there will soon be a vacancy. There are active betting markets on a Mid Beds by-election but none yet on whether it will actually happen. There’s even a Wikipedia page.

My view as I have said before is that she is not going to quit

Mike Smithson