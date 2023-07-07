The Tories working hard to be the nasty party once again

The story this week that has got me most worked up has been the one featured in the tweet above. What sort of person is the immigration minister, Robert Jenrick, to have issued this order? It is inhumane and just plain nasty.

Maybe he hopes that this will endear him to the Tory membership and that might just be the case. But the message it sends out is just plain awful and will likely be used against the Tories.

Maybe we will see some polling on this and I’d be interested to see the gender splt.

Mike Smithson