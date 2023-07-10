Biden is slipping in the WH2024 nominee betting

Smarkets

As the betting chart shows there has been a marked fall in the odds of Joe Biden winning his party’s nomination.

A big question that is now being increasingly raised is his age as in this article in The Atlantic under the heading “Step aside Joe Biden – The president has no business running for office at age 80.

We are less than five months away from the first primaries and I wonder whether the incumbent is going to face a challenge. The writer, Elior Cohen notes:

I am deeply grateful to Joe Biden. By defeating Donald Trump in 2020, he rescued this country from the continuing misrule of a dangerous grifter and serial liar, a man gripped by vindictiveness, lawlessness, and egomania. By contrast, Biden presented himself, correctly, as a decent, experienced, and entirely normal politician. He may even have saved his country. Americans owe him a profound debt of respect and appreciation…He also has no business running for president at age 80. I say that with considerable feeling, being in my late 60s and knowing that my 70s are not far off. I am as healthy as any late-middle-aged person (admittedly, I cringe at the word old, which tells you something right there) can be. But I know that at this stage, I do not have the energy I had a decade ago. I forget more things, and if my body does not hurt when I wake up in the morning, a little voice in my head asks whether I am dead and do not yet know it.

Mike Smithson