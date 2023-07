There’s a lot for the Tories to worry about in latest R&W poll

I very much like this R&W chart because it gets to the heart of what the next election will be about and Starmer continues to get markedly better ratings than Sunak.

I still wonder if Sunak could be in danger. Tory MPs faced with the real prospect of losing their seats might just start to panic and the PM could be facing a crisis.

One thing I think is becoming clear is that Sunak will likely wait before he calls an election.

Mike Smithson