Punters think the Tories will lose ALL the July by-elections

Smarkets

We are only nine days away from the July 20th by-elections where the Tories are defending three seats. Mid-Bedfordshire, as we have noted several times, might never happen because the Tory incumbent, Nadine Dorries, has yet to resign.

As can be seen punters think that the Tories are going to be in for a dreadful night a week on Thursday.

It is hard to dispute the current betting odds. The only oddity is Mid Beds where punters have the LDs making a gain while a LAB party commissioned Opinium poll had them ahead.

Mike Smithson