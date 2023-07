EXCLUSIVE:



Rishi Sunak has accepted recommendations of *all* public sector pay review bodies



Millions of public sector workers including teachers, doctors and police officers will get pay rises of 6% or more



BUT it will be funded from existing budgetshttps://t.co/PRKE944vkM — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) July 13, 2023

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have been clear that there will be no additional borrowing to fund public sector pay rises



So the big question is where is the money – £3billion – coming from? Will it be cuts or are there sufficient underspends? — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) July 13, 2023

If Rishi Sunak was hoping today’s pay review decision might lead to a polling boost he might be disappointed. First of all these pay increases are likely to lead further public sector spending which will put a strain on public services which the voters will not like.

Secondly the public will be unhappy with a 6% rise, with just 28% thinking it is right.

With Rishi Sunak set to agree 6% pay rises for public sector workers, our December survey found that Britons considered a 6% cost of living pay rise…



Too small: 46%

About right: 28%

Too large: 16%https://t.co/fJBc4FsgxK pic.twitter.com/U6DktQU8U0 — YouGov (@YouGov) July 13, 2023

TSE