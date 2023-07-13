The next government

Smarkets have this market up on the type of government formed after the next election. For those who still have doubts about if Starmer will win a majority given the level of gains he needs to win a majority. There may well be some value in here, though I would advise reading the terms and conditions.

The one thing I feel confident in laying would the chance of a coalition featuring Labour & The SNP. I suspect the SNP price for a coalition will be too higher a price for Starmer. As one Labour activist put it to me recently, Prime Minister Starmer could bring peace to the Middle East, personally develop a cure for cancer but if he lost Scotland on his watch it would be the first line of his (political) obituary.

Now that the boundaries have been finalised we should see some constituency markets soon and that presents opportunities for betting profits.

TSE