Just 31% of CON MPs think LAB will secure a majority

One thing’s for sure – CON MPs aren’t betting on a CON majority

Smarkets

As can be seen the betting markets are rating the chance of a CON majority as an 10.4% chance which is way off the YouGov polling of Tory MPs. This is of course backed up by real money.

The big number to look at in the next eighteen months or so is the number of CON MPs who will not be defending their seats at the next election. This figure is set to be out of line with the polling.

Mike Smithson