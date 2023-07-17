Today’s must read Today’s must read 17/7/2023 TSE Comments 0 Comment Is a Labour victory a done-deal? No, says @PeterKellner1 A) It's not 1997—Tories are hated more than Labour is loved.B) Different polling questions get different results—it's likely a closer race.C) Electoral geography is against Labour.https://t.co/s7sHDCMikO— Prospect (@prospect_uk) July 15, 2023 Peter Kellner still cautious on Labour's chances: 50-50 between largest party in hung parl & majority https://t.co/oEYYnbcce3 pic.twitter.com/eTaJHtoJA9— John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) July 12, 2023 Something for those who are betting and expecting a (large) Labour majority to consider. TSE