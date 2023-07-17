What if the Tories don’t hold any of Thursday’s by-elections?

At what stage could Sunak be in trouble?

Thursday is a big day for the PM whose party is facing three very difficult defences in Westminster by-elections.

The betting odds for what they are worth won’t give any encouragement to Number 10. In Selby LAB is rated by punters as having an 87% chance; in Uxbridge an 87% chance while the betting markets are currently rating the LDs as having an 97% chance in Somerton and Frome.

I have not got any bets on because I don’t see any value.

As ever Mid Bedfordshire remains uncertain because Nadine has yet to do what she promised to do and resign so there is no vacancy,

Really bad results in all three won’t holp Sunak’s survival chances.

Mike Smithson