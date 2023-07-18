Punters aren’t giving the Tories an earthly in Thursday’s by-elections

Smarkets

This was bound to happen given the appalling national polling collapse that Sunak’s Tories have seen – the betting money is going on three Tory by-election losses on Thursday.

The one thing that’s limiting betting activity is that the odds on the Tories losing Somerton are so so tight that risking £100 to win £2 is not an attractive proposition.

These, we should all remind ourselves, will be the first by-election defences by the Tories since Sunak became leader.

Mike Smithson