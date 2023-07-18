Starmer’s biggest challenge could be meeting expectations

This YouGov polling sets out very clearly what voters think will change if Starmer does indeed become PM in the next 18 months.

There are high hopes that things will get better in a number of key areas but I just wonder whether too much will be expected too quickly.

I recall similar hopes before GE1997 and this inevitably causes problems. Then, of course, Blair was leader and I would suggest that Starmer is going to struggle. The last LAB leader to win a majority was better prepared politically and had better communication skills.

Mike Smithson