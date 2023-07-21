The Tories hang on in Hillingdon in massive blow to LAB

As expected the LDs take Somerton by big margin

LAB did flip Selby on big swing

As was not expected judging by the betting markets the Tories held on to the Hillingdon seat in the overnight by-elections in what surely is a big blow to Labour.

At this stage before a general election Starmer’s party should have been taking seats like this with some ease. This was also in Greater London where the party generally does well.

Somerton and Frome was another huge win for the Lib Dem which the party gained the seat on a swing of nearly 30%.

Their by-election record this parliament has now seen four big gains from the Tories. Compare that with the main opposition which has no net gains against the Tories. A party that is hoping to form the next government should have a far better by-election record than that.

Mike Smithson