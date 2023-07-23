Now I am become Death, the destroyer of political parties

It is worth comparing these net ratings to those from October '22. They have got worse on 9 out of the 10. Interestingly, Labour's ratings have also fallen over this period. pic.twitter.com/pLBeCrIcea — Will Jennings ?? (@drjennings) July 22, 2023

What should worry supporters of Rishi Sunak is that since the low point of the Truss leadership experiment the net ratings on 9 out 10 these brand metrics have become worse under Sunak’s leadership.

It would be easy to blame Sunak for these ratings but I think it is a cumulative effect of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Brexit, and the wider cost of living crisis destroying the Tory brand.

Changing leader before the next general election is likely to be akin to rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic. To use the current zeitgeist the Tories are Japan and they are about to face their Julius Robert Oppenheimer.

TSE