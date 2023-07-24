Speculation is starting to mount on the election date

Could Sunak get a better result going early?

The last possible time for the general election to be held is mid-January 2025 but few pundits believe Sunak will wait that long. The consensus at the moment is that he’ll wait until next year’s party conference and call the election for late October or early November.

The one thing the PM has is that this is a decision for him and him alone.

History suggests that PM’s often wait too long. There is always a reason why this should be deferred.

One suggestion that is increasingly being talked about is spring next year which might well be right. This is a massive decision for any PM and clearly, the polls will be very influential.

What we need are some decent betting markets where the options are the months between now and 2025 when the election can be held.

Mike Smithson