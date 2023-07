Have the continuing LAB leads impacted on Sunak’s judgment?

When you get the CONHome founder, Tim Montgomerie, raising concerns about a Tory PM’s Tweet then Number 10 should take this seriously. This is unbecoming for a PM.

I can only conclude that Sunak’s consistent failure to turn the polls around has started to get to him. His Tweet above was a disgrace and he should delete it and apoligise.

Mike Smithson