How the LDs are using their by-election victories

Ooh… a new style of bar chart… and with Somerton hot off the press… pic.twitter.com/mP5HcJV73u — LibDemBarChart (@LBarchart) July 21, 2023

No doubt the party’s other general election targets are getting the same treatment and this chart will feature in dozens of leaflets right up to the general election.

There is also little doubt that the seats will have similar profiles having chalked up big REMAIN votes in the referendum and a have a disproportionate proportion of graduates in their electorates.

A fading Tory government led by an unpopular PM is exactly the right backcloth for the third party to flourish.

At the moment I can find no betting markets on the numbers of General Election Lib Dem seats but those will come and be heavily traded. Ed Davey could not be leading the party at such a good time.

It is going to be very hard for the Tories to have a general election message that will work in both the Red and Blue wall seats. My guess is that the former will get the most attention.

Mike Smithson