The election betting has barely moved over the past month

Smarkets

I come to these betting numbers once again to underline the fact the perceptions of the general election outcome remain largely unchanged. The money continues to go on a LAB majority.

This is not a bet that I have made directly – my wager is to lay an overall LAB majority.because I think that that offers the best values.

Can I underline that bets are not predictions but statements of value. The current odds on s Lab majority are overstated.

Mike Smihson