Nadine’s going to have to put up with more Tweets like this

Today marks that day where it has officially taken Nadine Dorries longer to resign than Liz Truss was Prime Minister #NadineDorries — Ned Hartley (@NedHartley) July 28, 2023

The above Tweet came out yesterday but still Dorries remains. I’m not convinced that she will quit as an MP this side of the election.

Her initial “resignation” was in the expectation that she was due to be elevated to the House of Lords in Johnson’s resignation honours. It got stuck when the Lords Committee that monitors these things did not back it.

In the meantime, the opposition parties are out on the campaign trail in Mid Bedfordshire in the expectation that a by-election is about to happen. If it goes ahead then LAB and the LDs look set to slug it out. The punters make the LDs the favourite.

Mike Smithson