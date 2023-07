Is Rishi Sunak set to be hoist with his own petard?

% of Britons who think the government is doing well on Rishi Sunak's 5 pledges



Reducing inflation: 14% (+7 from 20-21 June)

Encouraging economic growth: 17% (+3)

Reducing national debt: 10% (+2)

Cutting waiting lists: 5% (=)

Tackling small boats: 6% (=)https://t.co/TMGvop8VRG pic.twitter.com/mF25KjL9iQ — YouGov (@YouGov) July 26, 2023

I was speaking to a former political strategist recently and they wondered if Sunak’s five pledges, particularly his tackling the small boats targets, would be as damaging to Sunak as George Bush Snr’s ‘Read my lips, no new taxes’ moment.

Based on this polling the country has very little faith in Sunak’s five pledges being met.

TSE