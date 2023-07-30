Starmer’s flawed strategy?

A majority of Labour voters are repelled by the Conservatives rather than attracted by Sir Keir Starmer, polling finds https://t.co/b642f89ZnN

Starmer needs to give the electorate positive reasons to vote Labour

Yesterday’s Times published some YouGov polling which shows

A majority of Labour voters are repelled by the Conservatives rather than attracted by Sir Keir Starmer, polling finds.

About 75 per cent of those switching from the Tories to Labour say their main motivation is unhappiness with the government rather than enthusiasm for opposition plans.

Conservative voters are barely more enthused by Rishi Sunak, with 45 per cent saying they mainly want to oppose Labour, against 44 per cent saying they back what the Tories stand for.

With both party leaders planning to set out their plans for the country after parliament’s summer break, YouGov polling for The Times suggests disapproval of the alternative is driving support for both men.