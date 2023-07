What colour is a tennis ball?



All Britons:

Green: 32%

Yellow: 64%



Aged 18-24:

Green: 66%

Yellow: 30%



Aged 65+:

Green: 5%

Yellow: 89%https://t.co/OUOysNm5TD pic.twitter.com/JFUpH4c4vf — YouGov (@YouGov) July 28, 2023

The grass is green and the balls are yellow. This is a hill I am prepared to die on.

Roger Federer said the balls are yellow, case closed unless you genuinely think you know more about tennis than Roger Federer.

OKAY ITS OFFICIAL MY DAD JUST ASKED @rogerfederer IF TENNIS BALLS ARE YELLOW OR GREEN AND HE SAID THEY ARE YELLOW pic.twitter.com/EXdXRr0oFa — Delaney Dold (@delaneyanndold) March 19, 2018

TSE