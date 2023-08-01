A LAB gain opens as 90% favourite in the Rutherglen by-election

The big political story this afternoon is that the SNP MP, Margeret Ferrier, has lost her seat following a successful recall petition. This means a by-election in what was an SNP gain from LAB at GE2019.

Given the current position of both parties then it is little wonder that LAB is such a hot favourite.

The outcome will be a good indicator of how Scottish LAB is likely to perform against the SNP in Scotland at the general election. Starmer’s party needs a lot of gains north of the border to ensure a majority.

Mike Smithson