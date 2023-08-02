Can anything turn the tide for the Tories?

Per David Cowling. July poll averages compared to start of year



Lab 47% (nc)

Con 27% (+1)

Lib Dem 10% (+1)

Greens 4% (-1)

Other 12% (-1)



Not much change there then! pic.twitter.com/hUEAkM6msV — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) August 2, 2023

Thanks to David Cowling and Keiran Pedley for this – the data showing minuscule changes in the voting intention numbers so far this year. LAB has a lead of about 20% and is hanging onto it.

This has meant that there has been very little to analyse and as each month goes the chances of a LAB majority government look even stronger.

The biggest political loser here, I would suggest, is Sunak who not only has struggled with his party ratings but his personal ratings continue to be very poor.

It seems the Tories have scheduled this early part of the holiday season as one when the PM can be doing things each day he is certainly getting on the bulletins. But it doesn’t appear that he is changing voters’ minds.

I’ve been trying to pin it down but there is something lacking in his approach and how it comes out on TV.

Mike Smithson