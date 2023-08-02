Trump indictment has little impact on the WH2024 betting

Smarkets

But it is surely going to have a huge impact on the campaign. As to the political impact these are a couple of reactions.

“Politically, this indictment will be a challenge for Republicans for the next 460 days leading up the election. Instead of a laser focus on Biden’s perceived shortcomings, GOP lawmakers will be asked over and over again about the former president’s behavior on Jan. 6 and the efforts to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost.” (Punchbowl News)

“Historians and legal scholars say the new indictment, brought by federal special prosecutor Jack Smith, is fundamentally more consequential than the earlier ones, which related to hush money paid to an adult-film actress and the mishandling of classified documents.” (Washington Post)

Mike Smithson