It’ll be hard for Sunak to hang on unless this changes

We need to remind ourselves that the general election is getting closer by the day and the amount of time that Sunak has to play with is getting smaller. The rate rises are going to hit a huge proportion of the population and many families will likely feel poorer as a result.

It almost goes without saying that the incumbent government looks set to get a lot of the blame and that can only benefit LAB and the LDs.

My guess is that Sunak will delay calling the election until the economic narrative looks more favourable. but he can’t delay it forever.

As they always say about elections “It’s the Economy Stupid”.

Mike Smithson