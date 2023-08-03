Two thirds of CON members don’t think there’s a climate emergency

New panel of Conservative Party members:



40% oppose the NetZero target; another 40% oppose writing it into law.



33% think global warming is not driven by human activity; a further 12% think it isn't real.



66% think there is not a climate emergency.https://t.co/xi02Vr3eK1 — Robert Saunders (@redhistorian) August 3, 2023

Is Sunak paying more attention to them than the scientists?

I found this latest CONHome survey quite shocking and helps to explain Sunak’s equivocal position on green issues and global warming. But I’d suggest that if he wants to be in Number 10 after the election he has to ignore the views of party members and be much more resolute.

In this instance, party members are broadly irrelevant but that is a hard position for the PM to take. These are the people he talks to and who talk to CON MPs all the time.

Mike Smithson