Is another CON majority really out of the question?

Could we see another GE1992?

The Tory hold of Hillingdon in this month’s by-election is a reminder that the party of Sunak is not dead and has still got the ability to pull off surprises.

We all know the scale of the LAB leads the polls have been showing and I just wonder whether we might wake up like we did on that Friday in March 1992 and discovered that the Tories are still in power with a majority albeit a reduced one. Have you noticed that when the polling gets an election wrong it is the Tories who have been understated?

The widespread assumption that Labour is heading for a majority is somewhat at odds with the leader ratings where Starmer continues to be in negative territory.

I happen to think that he is the weakest link in the LAB proposition and that the party would be looking more like an election winner if Reeves or Cooper were the leader and candidate for PM.

Mike Smithson