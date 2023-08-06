Pence on what Trump wanted him to do in January 2021

Pence on CNN on whether Trump was asking him to pause certifying the election or overturn it: "But frankly, the day before January 6, if memory serves, they came back – his lawyers did – and said we want you to reject votes outright. They were asking me to overturn the election." pic.twitter.com/7Jdj2qnajb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2023

This looks very damning for Team Trump

Increasingly the big issue dominating the WH2024 race is what happened nearly three years ago. These comments from former VP Pence are going to make it much harder for Trump.

This is a very brave move by Pence because he’ll surely get attacked for making it. But those who have been fearful about the future of democracy should be supportive.

In January 2021 Pence made a big step that probably saved democracy in the US. But Trump continues with his big lie assertions and the question is how much the GOP goes along.

Mike Smithson