Climate change – the political divide

Opinium poll for the Observer Aug 2 2023

I suppose that it should not come as too much of a surprise to look at the Opinium poll table above with the party split on views of climate change – an issue that has been in the news following the Tory by-election campaign in Uxbridge.

As it will be recalled the Tories managed to hold onto the seat by running a highly focused campaign raising concerns about ULEZ whereby drivers of older cars face a financial penalty in parts of the capital.

Tory voters are far more likely to say that its effects are often exaggerated compared with supporters of other parties.

My guess is that following the relative success of their Uxbridge effort then we will see something like this from the Tories at the general election. The overall split in the poll though has nearly two to one saying it is a real issue.

Mike Smithson