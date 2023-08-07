Is Sunak overstating immigration as an issue?

All we seem to hear from the PM are the efforts to curb immigration. Based on the news coverage it appears as though this is by a big margin the government’s top priority.

Yet is Sunak’s approach in keeping with the public mood? Earlier in the year YouGov carried out a mega poll (see chart above)l with a sample of 36k to establish what voters saw as the big issues. As can be seen for all segments including the red wall the economy came top. Only on one did immigration come second.

YouGov concluded that focussing so much on immigration holds much risk and uncertain reward for the Tories.

I sometimes wonder whether Sunak’s personal background makes him feel the need to focus on this so much.

One thing the national polls tell is that being seen to be beastly to immigrants by the PM and his team is NOT swinging support to the blue team.

