Is the CON “Lab Eco Mob” strategy going to resonate?

Labour challenged over Mid Bedfordshire candidate's zombie protest for 'eco mob' Greenpeace https://t.co/RzCJ5tgZ0J — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) August 8, 2023

As we all see from the national polls things look pretty bad for the blue team at the moment. But is the Tory strategy to describe LAB candidates as part of the “Eco Mob” going to resonate?

As in the Tweet above the Tories are trying to undermine the LAB candidate in the mid-Beds by-elections raising his previous participation in a Green party demo.

To add potency they have tried to link this to the attack on Sunak’s house in Yorkshire by saying LAB should ban members of “eco mob” Greenpeace from standing for the party.

This is a nice try from Grant Shapps who has now become the leading Tory attack dog. It gives them something to talk about and maybe put opponents on the defensive. But I’m not sure that this will resonate.

In the meantime, Parliament is not sitting and Nadine remains

Mike Smithson