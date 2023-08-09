Meet the Top Tory who wants asylum seekers to F-Off

The true face of Sunak’s party?

Lee Anderson who only became an MP at GE2019 has risen fast up the ranks and is now deputy chairman of the Tory party. A former coal-miner he was previously a Labour Councillor.

He’s been in the news in the past 24 hours or so for his comment that asylum seekers should just “fuck off” and there’s little doubt that this will be raised by Labour and the LDs in the years to come.

Whilst it might just help the Tories defending red wall seats the use of this language could be problematic with older voters particularly women. This is not how elected representatives are supposed to act.

LD and LAB campaigners in “blue wall” seats will seize on this and seek to use it against the Tory party and it is not an issue that will go away.

Sunak needs to sack Anderson ASAP or else it will be assumed that this is how senior Tories are now allowed to act.

A big mistake by Anderson. A possible mistake by Sunak?

Mike Smithson