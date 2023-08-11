Biden now a 40% betting chance of winning WH2

Smarkets

But is he really going to stand given his age – 80?

By far the biggest betting market over the next fifteen months will be the one above – who is going to win WH2024 and as can be seen from the chart Biden is now a 40% chance.

There have been some reports however that he might stand aside before the primaries start because of his age. There’s little doubt that the Republicans will make this a key part of their campaign and suggestions that there are a series of ads all lined up with film clips of him tripping up and so on.

A recent poll had a whopping 68% saying Biden was too old for a second term and these numbers are not going to get better.

One thing that makes this less of an issue is that Trump, his likely opponent, is 77.

Mike Smithson