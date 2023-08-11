New poll has big majority for rejoin

Could overturning Brexit become a serious campaign?

This latest poll from Omnius is in line with other recent polls that we have seen when voters are asked whether they would vote to rejoin the EU if given the opportunity.

The problem for those wanting to get back into Europe is that it is hard to see either of the main political parties taking this on board. Clearly the Tories are the main party for Leave and look set to pay a huge political price for being so. Sunak, though, is a firm believer as are many leading Tory figures.

The big question is whether Labour could take this up as a cause and so far there are no indications that this is a route that Starmer would want to go on. But I would not rule out this happening as the scale of economic damage that Brexit has caused becomes clearer.

Only problem is that it is hard given recent history to see Brussels agreeing.

Mike Smithson