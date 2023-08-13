Rishi Sunak’s chopper is going to get him into a lot of trouble

Rishi Sunak’s use of helicopters is an issue that really shouldn’t matter in normal circumstances however Sunak’s handling over the issue is proving to be a problem. Watch the video above and listen to a recent interaction between Sunak and a journalist over the use of helicopters.

Sunak, not for the first time, sounds very petulant and arrogant. During the white heat of a general election campaign Sunak will come under more scrutiny on more serious subjects and he needs to improve his approach or there could be a swing away from the Tories during the election campaign.

Recently ‘Rishi Sunak travelled to Southampton using a taxpayer-funded helicopter, Downing Street has admitted, despite the journey taking just over an hour on the train.’

With the current cost of living crisis it just reinforces that Sunak and the Tories are out of touch. Using cars and trains should be an easy win for Sunak, will he take it? Unlike David Cameron and Boris Johnson our current Prime Minister doesn’t know how to deal with his poshness and wealth to stop it being a negative.

If Sunak was able to deal with his transport issues it would stop being quite so memetastic as Private Eye recently showed.

TSE