A LAB overall majority moves to new betting high

Smarkets

The polls have been so consistent that it is not hard to understand why the betting markets see a LAB overall majority edging up on the betting markets.

Under Sunak the Tories have simply not been able to do anything that undermines the view that Starmer appears set to win the next election with a majority. This is in spite of the fact that LAB would need to make 125 gains which is a pretty massive ask and is not far below what Blair did at GE1997.

I still wonder whether a different Tory leader could make a difference. Sunak is looking more stale and the attention he gets tends to be on the negatives for him like his use of helicopters.

Mike Smithson