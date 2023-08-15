Most GOP voters think there was a lot of voters fraud at WH2020

Economist/YouGov Poll (Aug. 5-8)



How much voter fraud do you think occurred in the 2020 presidential election?



% who say "a lot"



U.S. adult citizens: 31%



Democrats: 5%

Independents: 30%

Republicans: 59%https://t.co/qOGJXmMDJ6 — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) August 15, 2023

This is Trump’s message and he will go on shouting about this right until the moment when he’s either not got the nomination or has won the presidency back.

The key figure is that from Independents and while 30% might seem high most don’t agree

I also think that the GOP voter figure of 59% is something as a positive and it would fall sharply if Trump is seen to struggle in the primaries which begin in February.

The interesting figure at the moment in Republican politics is former New Jersey governor Chris Christie who has taken on the mantle of fighting Trump. He’s a powerful opponent and the Trump – Christie is getting a lot of coverage.

I’ve had a longshot £10 bet on him at 66/1 for the nomination because I’ve been impressed with his approach. What will hurt Trump is appearing to be a loser.

Mike Smithson