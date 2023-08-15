Trump indicted in Georgia

The former President’s legal challenges get more serious

What we do not know yet is how this will impact on his effort to win next year’s election in order to regain the White House. The US is so polarized when it comes to matters relating to Donald Trump and this latest development might just add to his supporter base and help his fundraising.

A big question is how will those voters in the US who are neither Democrats nor Republicans – the non aligned – will react.

This is just one of several criminal legal challenges that Trump faces and comes only four months before the first primaries in the 2024 Presidential election take place.

This could be very important because if he was convicted it would not be possible for him to pardon himself if he did become president again. This is unlike the other criminal challenges he is currently facing.

Mike Smithson